× $1M Worth of Meth Seized in South L.A. Bust; Father Arrested, 2 Children Taken Into County Custody

Officers seized $1 million worth of methamphetamine during a South Los Angeles bust that involved the arrest of a father and social workers taking custody of his two young children, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Monday.

According to the agency, detectives investigating reports of narcotic activity at a motel in the 7400 block of S. San Pedro Street on Sunday noticed an armed man getting into a vehicle.

Police said they detained that individual and subsequently learned from the motel manager that there were two children, ages 8 and 10, left alone in a room.

Officers said they went into the room to conduct a welfare check and found the minors, as well as duffle bags containing more than 100 pounds of meth.

Authorities identified the children’s father as 31-year-old Hector Carrillo, who was booked on suspicion of child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine for sales.

They arrested another man, 25-year-old Cristian Martinez, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators believe the two men were part of a narcotics ring operation in the L.A. area.

The Department of Children and Family Services took custody of the children, who appeared unharmed.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police at 213-485-2582 during business hours or 877-527-3247 after hours or on weekends. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.