2 Aliso Viejo Schools Closed After ‘Apparent Suicide’ of 13-Year-Old Boy on Campus: OCSD

Two Aliso Viejo schools were closed Tuesday after an apparent suicide of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found on the a middle school campus, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Don Juan Avila Middle School about 6:30 a.m. after an “apparent suicide” call led to the discovery of the boy’s body on the campus, the department said in a tweet.

Officials are conducting a full investigation, but the middle school, as well as Don Juan Avila Elementary School were closed for the day.

In an alert, Aliso Viejo city officials said there is no threat to the community and it did not appear that anyone else was injured during the incident.

No other details, including how the boy died, about the incident have been released.

Due to the ongoing investigation, both the middle school and elementary school have been closed for the day. Students have been rerouted to an alternate location. Parents needing additional info can call the school district hotline at 949-234-5575. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) March 5, 2019