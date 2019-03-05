2 Suspects Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 21-Year-Old in Burbank

Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man over the weekend in Burbank, police said Tuesday.

Robert Stout of Van Nuys and Jose Valdivieso of Northridge, both 19, were taken into custody after Christian Guevara was shot to death on Saturday, according to police. Officers responded to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center about 2:36 a.m. that morning for a report of a man brought into the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators later learned the shooting had occurred earlier that morning in 4000 block of West Clark Avenue, police said. Guevara was transported to a nearby trauma center but later died.

Stout was arrested about 12 a.m. on Monday on suspicion of killing Guevara and Valdivieso was arrested hours later just after 4 p.m., according to inmate records. Both men are being held on $2 million bail.

The gun authorities believe was used in the shooting has been recovered, police said. No other details have been released. Anyone with information can contact police at 818-238-3000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

