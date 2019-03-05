225 Pounds of ‘Marijuana Product’ Seized as 4 Illegal Pot Shops Are Shut Down in Pomona: Police

Fifty-nine pounds of marijuana and 225 pounds of what police are describing as “marijuana product” was seized as authorities closed four allegedly illegal dispensaries in Pomona, officials said Monday.

From last Wednesday through Monday, investigators with the Pomona Police Department served search warrants at the four marijuana dispensaries, according to authorities. Despite its statewide legalization, marijuana cannot be legally sold within the city limits of Pomona.

All the dispensaries have since been shut down, and according to police, they had previously been contacted by inspectors for code violations.

The four locations are the following:

262 North Parcels Street

1210 South Garey Avenue

1338 South Garey Avenue

985 West Holt Avenue

More than 20 such search warrants have been served by the department’s Special Investigations Unit since the beginning of this year, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact police at 909-620-2085.