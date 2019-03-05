Driver in Custody After Leading Officers on Pursuit Through Hollywood Area

A driver is in custody Tuesday morning after leading officers on a pursuit through the Hollywood area.

Sky5 was over the pursuit about 5:15 a.m. as the driver, who was wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, sped through neighborhood streets.

Video showed the driver side-swiping at least one other vehicle while continuing to flee from authorities.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop facing eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard near Virgil Avenue in East Hollywood.

The driver’s hands could be seen through the vehicle’s sunroof as he attempted to surrender to authorities.

A man wearing shorts and a tank top eventually exited the vehicle with his hands up.

The driver was then asked to lie down in the street and was taken into custody.