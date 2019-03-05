Chase Ends in Echo Park Area With Suspect Hitting 2 Other Vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle along the southbound 101 Freeway near Hollywood until the chase ended with a PIT maneuver in the Echo Park area, according to authorities.

The vehicle, which appeared to be a dark-colored minivan, traveled into the Hollywood area from Studio City by about 9:30 a.m. as a patrol car trailed it closely from behind, aerial Sky5 footage shows. By 9:40 a.m., the pursuit driver was making their way from Echo Park into the area of Chinatown.

An officer managed to stop the driver with a PIT maneuver on Sunset Boulevard between Beaudry Avenue and the 110 Freeway, aerial footage shows. But the van swung into a nearby silver Mercedes upon being hit by the patrol car.

Moments later, the van started backing up and drove into a parked car.

Earlier in the chase, the driver struggled to get away from officers due to some congestion along the freeway and the vehicle could be seen traveling at relatively low speeds.

Seven patrol vehicles could be seen lined up behind the van as it was exiting the freeway in the Silver Lake area just after 9:30 a.m.

By 9:42 a.m., the van was traveling eastbound into Echo Park. Two minutes later, the chase ended in Chinatown when a patrol vehicle performed a PIT maneuver.