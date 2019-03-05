Bees Build Massive Hive Above Hollywood Walk of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of bees swarming around a massive hive above the Hollywood Walk of Fame has some beginning to grow nervous.

Residents say the hive has been growing in a tree for about five months on the corner of Hollywood and Schrader boulevards.

Video shows the hive is near the top of the tree, about 25 feet above the ground.

Crews came by to remove the hive Monday but were unable to reach it.

The crew was planning to return after possibly borrowing some equipment from the city.

It was unclear what they planned to do with the hive once they remove it.