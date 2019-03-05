× Drive-By Shooting Injures Riverside Boxer, Another Man During House Party: Police

A drive-by shooting left a professional boxer and a second man injured during a house party in Riverside over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Izaac Colunga—listed as a Riverside-based, 24-year-old super featherweight boxer on the database BoxRec.com—fell into critical condition after suffering a significant injury in the incident just after midnight Sunday in the 6400 block of Nidever Avenue, officials said.

Riverside police said the other victim, whose name has not been released, sustained a minor injury and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Investigators don’t believe either victim was targeted, and no apparent altercation happened prior to the shooting, Officer Ryan Railsback told KTLA.

Colunga’s family said the boxer has woken up but could not move his arms or legs, Railsback added.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Colunga’s recovery, he risked paralysis after being shot in the neck. The webpage described him as a local hero just two weeks away from a boxing match that could have earned him a 5-0 winning record.

Oscar De La Hoya spoke about Colunga at an event promoting an upcoming fight, The Press-Enterprise reported.

“There’s a kid who’s working his butt off to move forward in life and supply a better life for his family through boxing, and this happens outside the ring,” De La Hoya said, according to the paper. “It’s tragic.”

