Falling Trees, Mudslides Among Biggest Concerns as New Storm Moves Toward SoCal

Another storm is headed to Southern California Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders and concerns about falling trees.

Residents in Lake Balboa believe a combination of rain and a recently broken water pipe may be responsible for a large tree to falling in the 700 block of Encino Avenue.

Video taken Tuesday showed the tree still resting on top of a white pickup truck that it smashed on its way down.

Encino Avenue will remain closed near Lemay Street Elementary until crews can clean up the mess.

Parents were warned to find a different route if they are dropping their children off at the school

More trees are likely to topple around the Southland as another powerful storm moves into the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the burn areas of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The watch will begin at 6 p.m. and remains in place until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Forecasters are concerned about possible mudslides and debris flows during those hours of heavy rain.

Residents in some burn areas of Santa Barbara County are being told to prepare to leave.

Evacuation orders are set to begin at 4 p.m. for parts of the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas, the county’s emergency website stated.

An evacuation center will be open at the Goleta Valley Community Center, located at 5679 Hollister Avenue in Goleta.