Feds to Probe Stephon Clark Shooting After California Attorney General Declines to Seek Charges

Federal authorities said Tuesday they will launch their own investigation into two police officers who shot and killed a 22-year-old unarmed black man in Sacramento last year.

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott and Sean Ragan, who heads the FBI’s Sacramento office, said the probe will determine whether the slaying of 22-year-old Stephon Clark violated his federal civil rights

“That examination will involve a review of the substance and results of the state and local investigations, and any additional investigative steps, if warranted,” said Scott in a statement, adding that the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice will also be involved.

The announcement came after California’s top prosecutor, as expected, declined to file charges Tuesday against the two Sacramento police officers who shot Clark to death, and after a night of tense protests and arrests in Sacramento.

