Forbes Names Kylie Jenner 'Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Ever' — Unseating Mark Zuckerberg

Kylie Jenner might be unlucky in friendship, but she sure is lucky in business. The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul has again proved her business acumen to become the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to a new Forbes report.

The 21-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was given the title on Tuesday, when the financial magazine published its list of the world’s richest people. She’s worth an estimated $1 billion, Forbes said, and unseated the previous record holder, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who hit the milestone when he was 23.

To compare fortunes, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos’ is still tops, by the way, at $131 billion, followed by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, who checked out at $96.5 and $82.5 billion, respectively.

Jenner’s recent success is due in part to her makeup line’s expansion to cosmetics retailer Ulta. Her company is now estimated to be worth $900 million, and she owns all of it.

