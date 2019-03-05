Here’s How to Take in the Impressive Wildflower Blooms Popping up Across Southern California

For the second straight year, unusually heavy winter rains across Southern California have delivered a spectacular burst of wildflowers in desert areas, and people are flocking by the thousands to take in the rare display.

Many areas of the state have received record-breaking rainfall this year, yet California State Parks officials are stopping short of calling this year’s display a sequel to last year’s “super bloom,” noting that it’s “impossible to predict exactly where, when and if wildflowers will bloom.”

The most vibrant views will be in desert landscapes, where above average precipitation combines with yearslong drought that has starved grasses and weeds that tend to hog nutrients.

The colorful displays are expected to include California poppies, sand verbena, lupine, evening primrose, popcorn flowers, desert sunflower and desert lilies. Different varieties will pop up in different areas.

Lake Elsinore has already experienced an influx of visitors looking to take in the bright-orange poppies blanketing hillsides near the 15 Freeway.

Other hotspots are expected to include:

• Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster

• Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, just outside Borrego Springs in San Diego County

• Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area, also near Borrego Springs

• Diamond Valley Lake wildflower trail in Hemet

• Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach

• Chino Hills State Park in Chino Hills

• Cleveland National Forest in the Santa Ana Mountains

• Crafton Hills Preserve, north of Yucaipa

• Oak Glen Preserve east of Yucaipa

• Joshua Tree National Park in Joshua Tree

• Mojave National Preserve east of Barstow

• Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument south of Palm Desert

Because the rare occurrence is expected to draw thousands into wilderness areas, parks officials urge visitors to respect the landscape, come prepared and follow safety tips.