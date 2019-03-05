Homeless Man Arrested After Being Seen Kicking Dog That Was Tied With Bungee Cord, Electrical Wires in Santa Ana

A homeless man who allegedly tied a missing Chihuahua with bungee cord and electrical wire and was seen kicking the dog was arrested in Santa Ana, police announced Tuesday.

A witness reported seeing a man abusing a small dog behind a business at 431 East First Street on Sunday, Santa Ana Police said in a news release.

Authorities found the suspect, Jose Manuel Pantoja, standing over the dog and he was immediately taken into custody. The dog was found with a bungee cord tied around his throat and chest and also had electrical wires around his legs, police said.

The dog had multiple injuries and was taken to Orange County Emergency Pet Clinic.

Pantoja, 28, told officers the dog did not belong to him and that “it was just following him around,” police said.

He was booked on suspicion of animal cruelty.

Investigators eventually found the dog’s owners, who told police he had escaped their yard after someone left the gate open.

The family had been looking for their beloved “Max,” who is 13 years old, throughout the night.

Police are working to reunite the family with Max and will be paying for the family’s pet license since they didn’t have one, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.