Homicide Detectives Respond After Body of Female Found on Hiking Trail in Hacienda Heights

Posted 1:11 PM, March 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:32PM, March 5, 2019

Homicide detectives have responded to a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights Tuesday after the body of a female was discovered, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Authorities respond to a body found on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights on March 5, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Authorities respond to a body found on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights on March 5, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

The body was found about 10:35 a.m. south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive, officials said. It is unclear who spotted the body or what condition it was in.

The victim, described only as being female, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear, however, how long the body had been there.

The circumstances behind the death are under investigation, officials said in a news release.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a white tarp set up in a wooded area, with several police vehicles around.

The body was found near the Hsi Lai Buddhist Temple, aerial video showed.

Hacienda Boulevard is closed between Richview and Skyline drives during the investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.