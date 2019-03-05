Homicide Detectives Respond After Body of Female Found on Hiking Trail in Hacienda Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives have responded to a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights Tuesday after the body of a female was discovered, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

The body was found about 10:35 a.m. south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive, officials said. It is unclear who spotted the body or what condition it was in.

The victim, described only as being female, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear, however, how long the body had been there.

The circumstances behind the death are under investigation, officials said in a news release.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a white tarp set up in a wooded area, with several police vehicles around.

The body was found near the Hsi Lai Buddhist Temple, aerial video showed.

Hacienda Boulevard is closed between Richview and Skyline drives during the investigation.