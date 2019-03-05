Lake Balboa In-N-Out on Lockdown as Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect
An In-N-Out in Lake Balboa was put on lockdown following a strong armed robbery as police continued searching for the suspect Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers got a call about the robbery at the fast food restaurant located near Sherman Way and Balboa Boulevard at 10:46 a.m., LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez told KTLA.
Just after 11:30 a.m., Ramirez said the restaurant was still on lockdown as police continued searching for the suspect.
No other details have been released by LAPD.
KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.
34.201083 -118.501094