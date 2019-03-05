BREAKING: California AG Won’t File Criminal Charges in Fatal Shooting of Stephon Clark

Lake Balboa In-N-Out on Lockdown as Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

Posted 11:54 AM, March 5, 2019, by
An In-N-Out restaurant in Lake Balboa is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

An In-N-Out restaurant in Lake Balboa is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

An In-N-Out in Lake Balboa was put on lockdown following a strong armed robbery as police continued searching for the suspect Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers got a call about the robbery at the fast food restaurant located near Sherman Way and Balboa Boulevard at 10:46 a.m., LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez told KTLA.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Ramirez said the restaurant was still on lockdown as police continued searching for the suspect.

No other details have been released by LAPD.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.