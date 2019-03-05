× Lake Balboa In-N-Out on Lockdown as Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

An In-N-Out in Lake Balboa was put on lockdown following a strong armed robbery as police continued searching for the suspect Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers got a call about the robbery at the fast food restaurant located near Sherman Way and Balboa Boulevard at 10:46 a.m., LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez told KTLA.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Ramirez said the restaurant was still on lockdown as police continued searching for the suspect.

No other details have been released by LAPD.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.