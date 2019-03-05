× Man Shot at Strip Mall in Carson; Sheriff’s Officials Investigating

A gunman was at large after wounding another man at a shopping center in Carson on Tuesday, officials said.

Deputies responded to Plaza Avalon on the 23000 block of South Avalon Boulevard after an assault with a deadly weapon was reported around 3:30 p.m., said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Gutierrez.

Officials determined a man was shot on a walkway in front of a business there, Gutierrez said.

The victim told investigators he was confronted by another man. An argument ensued, and others joined in.

The victim tried to run, but then heard a single gunshot and was wounded, according to Gutierrez.

The shooter was described as a black man around 18 to 20 years old. The victim also reported being chased by up to five or six people, the lieutenant said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

By 7:30 p.m. the scene was cleared at the plaza, which houses numerous businesses including a grocery store, dental office and restaurants.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.