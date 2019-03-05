× Mexican Network Faces Backlash Over ‘Brownface’ Parody of ‘Roma’ Star Yalitza Aparicio

Yeka Rosales, a TV personality for the Mexican multimedia network Televisa, faced backlash Monday after wearing “brownface” and an artificial nose to parody “Roma” star and indigenous Oaxacan actress Yalitza Aparicio.

On Rosales’ social media, the TV personality posted videos and photos of herself wearing thick lips, brown skin and a long, black-colored wig while holding an Oscar statuette. The parody was meant to correlate with the network’s season premiere of “La Parodia,” a comedy TV series.

The week before, Aparicio attended the Academy Awards with her mother; she was nominated for lead actress for playing Cleo in Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-winning “Roma.”

Televisa spokesman Alejandro Olmos told the Associated Press in an email that the network does not support racism and that some of the comments in the show would be edited for “bad taste.”

