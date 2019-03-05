New Book ‘Stress Less, Accomplish More’ With Ziva Meditation Founder Emily Fletcher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founder of Ziva Meditation Emily Fletcher joined us live to tell us all about her new book “Stress Less, Accomplish More – Meditation for Extraordinary Performance” In the book, Emily teaches you how to give your body and brain deep, healing rest. The book is available at Stress Less or Ziva Meditation. For more details on how you can get tickets to Emily’s event at Wanderlust Hollywood Tuesday, March 5 at 7p, you can go to Eventbrite.