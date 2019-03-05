× Parents Charged in Death of 3-Year-old Fontana Girl

A Fontana woman previously convicted of child abuse has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, who died days after being taken to the hospital with injuries that authorities said stemmed from abuse.

Miriam Sandoval, 37, and the child’s father, Richard Rojo, 34, were arrested Feb. 27 after Fontana police responded to a medical aid call in the 9500 block of Madrona Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 3-year-old girl who was not breathing, authorities said.

The girl was taken to the hospital and died Sunday, Fontana police spokesman Jay Sayegh said.

It’s unclear how the girl died, but Sayegh said she had “significant visible body injuries.”

