Police Searching for 2 Men Suspected of Stealing Music Equipment from Redlands School

Police were searching for two men suspected of breaking locks at Redlands East Valley High School and stealing music equipment, the Yucaipa Police Department said Tuesday.

Staff at the school on Sunday discovered that the locks were cut off storage containers and that the school’s music equipment was missing, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed a dark colored vehicle, possibly a new Chevy Trailblazer, with tinted windows and what appeared to be paper plates, entering the parking lot just before 12 p.m., according to police.

A man with black hair, wearing black sunglasses, a brown T-shirt and blue jeans exited the front passing side of the vehicle.

The second suspect, described by police as a white man in his mid-30s to 40s, with gray facial hair, wearing a gray hat, dark sweater and blue jeans, was seen walking towards the storage containers. The vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot a few minutes later, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station at 909-918-2300.