Rosemead High Track Coach Charged With Having Sexual Relationship With Teen Student For More Than 2 Years

A 37-year-old track and field coach at Rosemead High School was charged with having a “sexual relationship” with a student that begun when she was 14 years old and went on for more than two years, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Fidel Camarena Dominguez of La Puente is facing criminal charges including six counts of lewd act upon a child 14 or 15, two counts each of oral copulation of a person under 16 and dissuading a witness, the DA’s office said in a news release. He also faces charges of unlawful sexual intercourse and oral copulation of a person under 18.

The charges were filed on Monday and Dominguez is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Dominguez is accused of having sex with the student from February 2015 to June 2017, according to prosecutors. A person with the same last name is listed online as the head coach for the high school’s track and field team.

Prosecutors have not released other details such as how the coach first came into contact with the student.

Dominguez’s bail has been set at $400,000 and he faces a maximum possible sentence of more than 10 years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the case.