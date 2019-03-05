× Santa Anita Cancels Racing Indefinitely After 21st Horse Dies at Track

Santa Anita has canceled racing indefinitely in the wake of a 21st horse fatality that occurred on the track since the winter/spring meeting opened Dec. 26.

Races have been canceled through the weekend and there’s no timetable on when they will resume.

Lets Light the Way, a 4-year-old filly for owner-trainer Ron McAnally, was euthanized when veterinarians determined she could not be saved after injuring her right front leg during a training run Tuesday. It was the ninth death from a training injury on the main dirt track. Seven horses have died from injuries while racing on the dirt track and five on the turf track.

Because of the expected wet weather, it’s thought that the main track will be closed for training Wednesday, but no announcement has been made. Thursday’s card was previously canceled over weather concerns.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.