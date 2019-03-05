Santa Barbara County Evacuation Orders Issued Ahead of New Storm

In January 2018, mud and debris clog up the 101 Freeway at the Olive Mill Road overpass in Montecito, after an onslaught of deadly mudslides. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is ordering about 3,000 residents to evacuate ahead of a new storm expected to hit areas scarred by wildfires, including parts of Montecito hit by a disastrous debris flow just over a year ago.

Residents of risk areas below the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn scars have been told to leave their homes by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Bill Brown told a press conference Monday that the storm is expected to be more intense than the last several storms.

A map published by the county Office of Emergency Management indicates that much of Montecito is at risk.

A January 2018 debris flow from the Thomas fire scar destroyed or damaged hundreds of Montecito structures, killed 21 people and left two others missing.

