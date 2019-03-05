The News Director’s Office: “A Lie Too Big to Fail” with Lisa Pease

Lisa Pease is the author of A Lie Too Big to Fail: The Real History of the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. In the heavily researched book, Lisa lays out how witnesses with evidence of conspiracy were silenced by the LAPD; how evidence was deliberately altered and, in some instances, destroyed; and how the justice system and the media failed to present the truth of the case to the public.

Lisa joins the podcast to discuss her book. She explains why she believes Sirhan Sirhan was not the one who killed RFK, who she believes planned the assassination, and the reasons behind why Robert F. Kennedy was deemed such a threat that he was targeted.

Episode quote

“Some men see things; and say, ‘Why?’ But I dream things that never were; and I say, ‘Why not?’”” -Robert F. Kennedy

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph