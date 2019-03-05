The News Director’s Office: “A Lie Too Big to Fail” with Lisa Pease

Posted 6:11 AM, March 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:09AM, March 5, 2019

Lisa Pease is the author of A Lie Too Big to Fail: The Real History of the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. In the heavily researched book, Lisa lays out how witnesses with evidence of conspiracy were silenced by the LAPD; how evidence was deliberately altered and, in some instances, destroyed; and how the justice system and the media failed to present the truth of the case to the public.

Lisa joins the podcast to discuss her book. She explains why she believes Sirhan Sirhan was not the one who killed RFK, who she believes planned the assassination, and the reasons behind why Robert F. Kennedy was deemed such a threat that he was  targeted.

Episode quote

“Some men see things; and say, ‘Why?’ But I dream things that never were; and I say, ‘Why not?’””

-Robert F. Kennedy

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.