× 2 Men Sought in Apple Valley Robbery That Left 22-Year-Old Dead

Investigators sought the public’s help Wednesday identifying two men linked to an August 2018 robbery in Apple Valley in which a 22-year-old was fatally shot.

Curtis Smith, an Apple Valley resident, sustained gunshot wounds during the robbery at the 20200 block of Thunderbird Road. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2018, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene after a witness called 911. Crews performed life-saving measures before taking the victim to St. Mary Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. that night.

On Wednesday, the agency described the perpetrators as two black men in their 20s. They believe the pair fled in a white SUV.

Anyone with information can call Detective Bruce Southworth at 909-387-3589. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME or http://www.wetip.com.

UPDATE: Homicide detectives are searching for two black males in their twenties for the murder of Curtis Smith https://t.co/cm5m0gZ4Ca pic.twitter.com/LmT4F3k2AY — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 6, 2019