Crashes Snarl Traffic on NB 101 Freeway Across San Fernando Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials issued several SigAlerts on the northbound 101 Freeway across the San Fernando Valley as heavy rains pummeled Southern California early Wednesday.

A three-vehicle crash involving a big rig triggered a SigAlert for the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes near De Soto Avenue in the Woodland Hills area just after 6 a.m.

The big rig had hit the center divider and blocked those lanes, Sky5 footage around 6:45 a.m. showed. Crews several feet back were seen towing a white sedan. Behind that vehicle, a pickup truck appeared disabled with damages to its front hood.

CHP expected the three lanes to remain inaccessible to motorists for at least an hour.

The agency had also issued a 5:30 a.m. SigAlert west of that collision, near Parkway Calabasas.

According to CHP records, a big rig appeared to have caught fire and blocked all lanes in that section of the freeway. Although the flames were extinguished before 5:25 a.m., CHP at around 7 a.m. said the Nos. 1 and 2 lanes could remain blocked for at least one more hour.

Earlier, the agency shut down the No. 1 lane near Vineland Avenue in the Studio City area due to another crash.

Rush hour commuters faced the traffic jam as the National Weather Service issued flash flood watches across L.A. County, where the downpour was expected to continue through the morning hours before diminishing in the afternoon.

🌧 PLEASE SLOW DOWN DRIVE WITH CARE 🚦🚗EVERYONE GETS TO THEIR DESTINATION SAFE. 🏠 ☔️ pic.twitter.com/1rqEHZbUvX — Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) March 6, 2019

34.165357 -118.608975