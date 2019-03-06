Danielle Walker’s Cookbook ‘Eat What You Love’ Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free and Paleo Recipes

NYT best-selling author, paleo + food as medicine pioneer, Danielle Walker joined us live with recipes from her fourth cookbook, “Eat What You Love” Looking at food as medicine, Danielle has healed her own autoimmune disease and has become the face of grain + gluten free cooking. For more info on Danielle including how you can get a copy of her new cookbook, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.
