Detectives Working on ID’ing Girl Whose Body Was Dumped in Hacienda Heights

Investigators on Wednesday continued to work on identifying the girl whose remains were discovered along a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights the day before.

Detectives said they hoped to release a sketch of the victim—only described as a black girl, possibly 7 to 10 years old—some time Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, county workers gardening in the area found the body around 10 a.m. south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive, near the Hsai Lai Buddhist Temple.

A luggage sat in close proximity to the victim, Lt. Scott Hogland said. The remains appeared to have been "dumped" or "pushed off the edge" of a roadway down the embankment and onto an equestrian trail, the lieutenant added.

Authorities believe the body might have been left there more than 24 hours prior to the discovery.

It remained unclear whether the girl displayed signs of trauma. No arrest nor suspect description has been announced.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323- 890-5500.