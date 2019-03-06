Diana Ross Giveaway

Posted 2:51 PM, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, March 6, 2019

The queen of Motown is celebrating her 75th birthday and you can be there.  Diana Ross is preparing a concert performance filled with joy, love and all her favorite songs.  It’s truly going to be a night to remember.  Watch the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Thursday, March 7th or the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday March 8th for your chance to win two tickets to see Diamond Diana and Friends 75th Birthday Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium on Tuesday March 26th  Tickets are on sale Friday March 8th at ticketmaster.com.  Whether Diana’s singing Supremes classics, or one of her countless solo hits, it’ll be a night you’ll never forget.  So get your invitation to one of the greatest birthday parties of all time.

Already have the code word?  You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151
