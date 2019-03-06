Egg Laid in Big Bear Bald Eagle Nest

A pair of bald eagles that calls Big Bear home welcomed an egg to their nest on Wednesday, officials said.

Both parents will take turns incubating the egg until, “if all goes well,” a chick may hatch by mid-April, the San Bernardino National Forest said via social media.

A count completed late last year found 11 bald eagles living in the San Bernardino National Forest, down from 15 detected in 2017, according to Forest Service data.

A live stream is broadcast from a “Bald Eagle Nest Cam” operated by the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

