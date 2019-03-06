× Ex-Con Convicted of Gun Possession After 4-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Mother in Norwalk

An ex-convict who left a loaded shotgun inside a car regularly used to drive children around, resulting in a 4-year-old boy accidentally shooting his mother, received a five-year prison sentence Wednesday, authorities said.

Brandon Gilbert Ambriz, 24, of Norwalk pleaded no contest to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm during what was scheduled to be a court appearance to set a preliminary hearing date, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and Los Angeles County Superior Court records. He was immediately sentenced to five years in state prison.

The case stems from the shooting of a pregnant woman outside a school in the 14600 block of Dinard Avenue in Norwalk on Jan. 23.

The woman had stopped to pick up her children from a school about 3:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jorge Marchena said at the time.

The woman’s 4-year-old son got hold of the shotgun, which Ambriz had left in the backseat-area of the car, officials said. The child fired the gun, which struck his mother as she was seated in the driver seat, sheriff’s officials said.

Three other children who were also in the car were unhurt, prosecutors added.

Ambriz initially faced four additional charges of child abuse, in addition to the gun possession charge, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He could have faced more than 25 years in prison if convicted as originally charged.

It was not clear whether Wednesday court outcome was the result of a negotiated plea deal.