Flash Flood Watches, Evacuation Orders in Place as Storm Slams Southland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flash flood watches remained in place Wednesday morning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties as heavy rain pounded the Southland and created a traffic headache for morning commuters.

The widespread showers are expected to continue through the morning hours before diminishing Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service stated.

The flash flood watches for Ventura and Los Angeles counties are in place but expected to expire at 11 a.m.

Forecasters are concerned about thunderstorms, with up to an inch of rain per hour possible.

Santa Barbara County

A flash flood watch for Santa Barbara county was allowed to expire early Wednesday morning.

Evacuation orders however remained in place for residents in the Whittier, Sherpa and Thomas fire burn areas, according to the Santa Barbara County emergency information website.

About 3,000 residents were under evacuation orders, including those in Montecito where a deadly mudslide killed 21 people over a year ago.

Malibu

Residents in the Woolsey Fire burn areas are also keeping a close eye on the storm.

Periods of heavy rain fell Wednesday morning; however no major mudslides have been reported.

Drivers were warned to avoid canyon roads during periods of rain.

Pacific Coast Highway, which is often impacted by rain, has remained open so far.

Canyon Country

Crews were out in force Wednesday morning trying to keep rain off of a hillside in Canyon Country.

A portion of the hillside gave way following a storm last month, which prompted officials to yellow tag many homes along Terri Drive.

Aerial views from Sky5 last week showed black tarps covering the hillside as residents prepared for the upcoming storms.

Lightning storms

The storm brought a dramatic display of lightning along the coast Tuesday night.

Nearly 1,500 pulses of lightning were recorded off the coast in one five-minute stretch alone, the Weather Service told the Los Angeles Times.

Thunder and lightning were seen for more than an hour in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The lightning storms were set off by what was described as a “jet streak” by the Weather Service.

Traffic

As expected, the heavy rain Wednesday morning had an impact on the morning commute.

Big rig accidents on the 5 and 14 freeways prompted temporary closures on both roadways.

A slew of accidents had traffic snarled across the Southland as rain continued to fall.

The showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon, however, a chance of rain is possible for both Thursday and Friday.

Saturday is expected to remain dry, according to the Weather Service.

Temperatures are likely to remain below normal the entire week.