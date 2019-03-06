Frank Buckley Interviews: Professor Leonard Kleinrock, Internet Pioneer

Professor Leonard Kleinrock is a distinguished professor of computer science at UCLA. His mathematical theory of packet networks is one of the underlying technologies of the internet. Professor Kleinrock directed the first-ever transmission of a message on the internet from his lab at UCLA to the Stanford Research Institute on October 26, 1969. In 2007, the professor received the President’s National Medal of Science, the highest achievement in science bestowed by the President of the United States.

During this podcast, Professor Kleinrock describes the moment the internet was born and explains why it was created. He also talks about the vision he and others had for the internet and what drove them in the early days to develop it. And Professor Kleinrock also reveals one thing that he didn’t anticipate about how the internet is used today.