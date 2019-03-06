× Inglewood Passes Rent Control Measures, Temporarily Halts Evictions Amid New Development

Inglewood officials adopted an emergency ordinance Tuesday to limit rent increases and halt evictions temporarily while the city tries to find a permanent solution to address rapidly rising rents spurred in part by construction of a $2.6-billion football stadium and entertainment complex.

The measure, which received a unanimous 5-0 vote from the Inglewood City Council, will prevent landlords during a 45-day period from raising rents by more than 5% and evicting tenants for any reasons other than criminal activity or drug use in the rental property.

The ordinance excludes units built after 1995, single-family homes and condominiums, as well as short-term housing such as hotels. The council has the option to extend the ordinance for up to one year.

It will take effect immediately.

