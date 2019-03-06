× Judge Declines Overturning L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Rehiring of Deputy Fired Amid Domestic Violence Accusations

A judge on Wednesday declined to overturn Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s reinstatement of a deputy fired amid allegations of domestic violence, prolonging a stalemate with the Board of Supervisors over the decision.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff said the county’s objections to Villanueva’s decision didn’t warrant an emergency order to intervene by removing the deputy, Caren Carl Mandoyan, from the job he resumed in December and requiring him to forfeit his badge, uniform and gun.

Instead, the judge set a court hearing on the facts of the county’s objections for June, allowing Mandoyan to remain on duty. County officials have said they have stopped his pay and benefits, though.

“We are obviously buoyed by the fact that the court agreed with the sheriff,” said Steven G. Madison, an attorney representing Villanueva on behalf of the department.

