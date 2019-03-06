L.A. Man Arrested After Officials Foil His Plan to Take Underage Girl to Santa Monica Hotel: Police

Officers were able to intercept a child molestation suspect before he could meet up with a teen girl in Simi Valley after one of the minor’s friends alerted authorities, police said.

Officials were called around 1:30 a.m. Monday by someone who knows the 16-year-old victim, Simi Valley police said in a news release.

The reporting party told officials her friend was going to sneak out of her house to meet up with a 25-year-old man she’d been exchanging sexual messages with online.

Investigators determined the two had arranged to meet at the 7-Eleven at 5820 E. Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley and responded to the location.

Officers at the scene found Peter Corso, of Los Angeles, and determined he was the suspect. Police said Corso is 25, but booking records list his age as 24 with a March 15 birthday.

Further investigation revealed Corso was planning to take the girl to a hotel room in Santa Monica to engage in “adult-related acts,” according to the news release.

Corso was subsequently booked on contacting a minor to commit a felony, arranging a meeting with a minor to engage in lewd or lascivious behavior and actually going to the meeting place to engage in the criminal behavior, police said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court March 20, inmate records show.