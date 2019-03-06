LAPD Detective Accuses Fellow Officer of Revenge Porn, Rape, Other Abuse in Lawsuit Filed Against City

A Los Angeles Police Department detective alleges she was raped, beaten and tormented with revenge porn by a fellow LAPD officer — incidents her supervisors ignored despite multiple reports of the abuse, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The suit outlines the escalating abuse LAPD Detective Ysabel Villegas says she endured at the hands of Officer Danny Lee Reedy throughout their relationship spanning from 2013 to 2017. Multiple allegations of abuse are detailed in the lawsuit, from Reedy passing around sexually explicit photos of Villegas to sexually assaulting her at a motel room in July 2017.

“Again, on July 24, 2017, Detective Villegas told Officer Reedy at the motel that she did not want to have sex with him,” the lawsuit alleges. “Nevertheless, Officer Reedy proceeded to rape her.”

Villegas told multiple fellow officers and higher-ranking officers of the abuse, all of whom never reported it, according to the lawsuit. When she reported the allegations to Internal Affairs, she was transferred from the elite Robbery-Homicide division to the Northeast detective division, she told reporters during a news conference Wednesday.

She described the transfer as a form of retaliation that left her feeling “abandoned.”

LAPD spokesman Tony Im declined to comment on the allegations since they involve pending litigation.

A 30-year veteran of the LAPD who has served 26 years as a detective, Villegas said she is now on a stress leave of absence.

“To end my career this way has been debilitating to say the least. I can’t even describe it. It’s horrible,” she said.

Villegas said no management on the force or commanding staff has reached out to her.

Meanwhile, allegations included in the civil suit remain under investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, she said.

Reedy remains employed on the force — despite a five-year restraining order that Villegas won against him prohibiting him from using a firearm, her attorney Lisa Bloom said.

The lawsuit details instances in which Reedy would allegedly punch Villegas in the head and stomach in fits of anger, call her degrading slurs, and force her into having sex with him by threatening to release explicit photos that were taken without her consent. One of the photos shows Villegas performing oral sex, according to the suit.

Reedy also told Villegas he was a member of a gang and threatened her with violence “up to and including death,” the lawsuit states.

Villegas is married but informally separated from former assistant chief of the LAPD, Jorge Villegas, according to the suit.

In September 2013, Reedy and Villegas began dating but Reedy became increasingly controlling and jealous — even keeping Villegas from holding a Facebook account or other forms of social media, according to the suit.

Over the years, the abuse allegedly progressed and Villegas reported it to a female supervising detective in the first few months of 2016, the lawsuit states. The supervisor allegedly never reported what she was told.

Later that year, in October, Reedy allegedly physically assaulted Villegas for the first time. The pair was speaking with each other inside his car near the Marshall Canyon Golf Course in La Verne when he allegedly became upset and started yelling.

“Officer Reedy punched Detective Villegas on the left side of her head, on the side of her body and on her legs,” the lawsuit states.

Rolling into a fetal position to shield herself, Villegas “cried hysterically” after the attack, the suit states, and Reedy apologized and promised it would never happen again.

In December 2016, the pair again met at the golf course and Reedy physically attacked Villegas a second time, according to the lawsuit. He allegedly punched her several times and later apologized.

Throughout the relationship, the suit alleges, Reedy would photograph Villegas without her knowing.

“These photographs were taken while Detective Villegas was in various stages of undress, including one occasion when the couple was engaged in the act of oral sex,” the lawsuit states.

Those same photos were later used by Reedy to threaten Villegas if she broke off their relationship, according to the suit. They were also used to force Villegas into having sex, the suit alleges, detailing two such instances in July 2017.

In the first instance, Reedy allegedly coerced Villegas into meeting him at a motel in Pomona, sending her a verbally abusive text that is included in the lawsuit.

“Remember to clean your p—- and shave, Monday at 2. Town and Foothill. Don’t be late b—[.] Bring drinks and your ears,” reads the text sent on or about July 8, 2017.

About two weeks later, Reedy sent a rambling text pressuring Villegas into meeting with him at a motel for sex after she initially declined, according to the lawsuit.

“Taking you to our place Clean your p—- Bring water Answer me know Now I’m asking you … Hey b—- Are you gonna answer me You have one minute To reply Time up!!! I guess you took me lightly and for granted You’re are done I’ll be there till 3:30 if not there. Ok, you will face the consequences. Ignore me Keep it up,” the text reads.

Villegas was fearful of Reedy so she went to meet him, the lawsuit explains, but said told him she did not want to have sex once they were at the motel. Still, Reedy “proceeded to rape her,” the suit states.

A month later, Reedy emailed explicit photographs he had taken of Villegas to her work computer — following by a threatening text, the lawsuit alleges.

“I’m not done yet, it’s only just began[.],” the text reads, saying others at the LAPD “will get your pictures.”

“I promised you that[.] You finally crossed the line[.] Now face the consequences[.],” the text continues.

Eventually, in January 2018, Reedy “texted a photograph of Detective Villegas with his penis in her hand” to her former spouse and father of her children, former assistant chief at the LAPD, Jorge Villegas, according to the lawsuit.

“No one investigated. No one stopped him,” Bloom, Villegas’ attorney, said. “And so of course — emboldened and enabled — ultimately that’s what he did. He released those photos.”

In 2017, before the photo’s release, Villegas had told the former assistant chief about the physical abuse and revenge porn Reedy was forcing upon her, according to the lawsuit. But he never reported the allegations.

Also in 2017, Villegas told an LAPD senior management analyst and two fellow detectives about Reedy’s abuse — none of them reported it either, according to the lawsuit.

A day after sending the first explicit photo of Villegas, Reedy texted former Assistant Chief Jorge Villegas another showing him and Villegas “engaged in a sexual act,” the lawsuit states, and the photos still went unreported.

In 2018, Villegas’ supervisor learned several people at the LAPD were receiving the sexually explicit photographs of Villegas but did nothing to report the situation or stop the pictures from being passed around, according to the suit.

Another violent assault, this time in June 2018, is explained in the suit.

Villegas and Reedy were having dinner at the Continental Restaurant in Glendora when Reedy grew jealous over a text and grew violent with Villegas just outside the restaurant, according to the suit.

“Officer Reedy snuck up behind her and struck her on the left side of her head with his closed fist,” the suit states, alleging Reedy also punched her in the stomach.

“Detective Villegas collapsed to the ground. Witnesses confronted Officer Reedy and he left the scene,” the suit alleges.

In August 2018, Villegas ended her relationship with Reedy. Then, in November, a female detective sent her a legal motion explaining that sexually explicit photos of her were being passed around the LAPD and she was accused of being a “swinger,” the lawsuit alleges.

That LAPD member and at least another six officers or detectives who admitted to knowing of the photos never reported them, according to the lawsuit. Villegas reported the allegations to the police on Nov. 16, 2018.

“It’s absolutely awful that people could pass those photos around without regard to how this could make a person feel, a co-worker — not coming forward and reporting it,” Villegas said.

Last month, LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza also sued the department for creating a hostile work environment after a “deeply humiliating” photo was passed around that some falsely claimed was her, according to the Los Angeles Times.