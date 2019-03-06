Officials ID Wanted Man Accused of Killing 67-Year-Old Neighbor in Lake Los Angeles

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected in a homicide that occurred last week in Lake Los Angeles.

Carlos Marcelo Montes de Oca, 47, is accused of fatally shooting 67-year-old Salomon Mendoza Mazariegos last Wednesday, Feb. 27, following an argument in a home on the 39400 block of 167th Street East, L.A. County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Both men lived in separate recreational vehicles on a piece of land near the home where Mazariegos was killed, deputies said.

Detectives believe the two suspects were both in their neighbor’s home around 8:40 p.m. when a verbal dispute broke out that ended with Montes de Oca opening fire on Mazariegos. The gunman then ran from the scene, officials said.

Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza previously told KTLA Mazariegos was found with at least gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the suspect also goes by the name of Carlos Marcelo Morales.

He is described as a Latino man measuring 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He frequents the Lancaster and Palmdale areas, deputies said.

Officials warned that Montes de Oca should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who encounters him should not attempt to engage him but immediately call 911.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 via LACrimeStoppers.org.

