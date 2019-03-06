Parents Arrested After Daughter Spotted Precariously Perched at 2nd-Floor Window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies arrested a man and woman on suspicion of child endangerment after their young daughter was left home alone, then spotted leaning against the screen of an open second-floor window on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Lucia Romero, 28, and Gerren Mitchell, 28, were ultimately booked on suspicion of child endangerment following an investigation into the incident, which took place at an apartment building in the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Rescuers responded to the home after neighbors reported seeing the girl perched in the windowsill and feared she would fall.

Deputy Ben Sanchez told KTLA told KTLA he feared for the girl's safety.

"I thought she was going to fall out. I was trying to figure out how I was going to catch her," the deputy said.

The girl has been seen in a similar situation at least once in the past, several months ago, neighbor Charla Marshall told KTLA.

In that case, she said she was able to tell the girl to get away from the window and go to bed.

After realizing no adults were at the home on Wednesday, firefighter forced their way into the home and pulled the girl way from the window.

Bail for Romero and Mitchell was set at $100,000 each pending their initial court appearances, according to officials and county booking records.

