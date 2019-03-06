× Woman Found Dead Inside Burning RV in Sun Valley

Police and fire officials launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found inside a burning recreational vehicle parked on a street along the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The RV fire was first reported about 5:35 p.m. in the 11400 block of Tuxford Street, just north of the 5 Freeway, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Officers and firefighters initially responses to a report of an RV on fire with a person trapped inside, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters extinguished the flames and discovered the victim, police said.

The victim was initially described only as a female adult, Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman said.

An Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section investigator was summoned to the scene, fire officials added. Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s officials will conduct an investigation to determine the woman’s cause of death.

No further details were available.