Authorities Give Update on Investigation Into Body Found in Hacienda Heights

Authorities are holding a news conference on Wednesday, as investigators continue to work on identifying the body found along a Hacienda Heights hiking trail the day before.

Detectives released a sketch of the victim—described as a black girl, possibly 8 to 13 years old, about 4-foot-10, about 55 pounds.

Los Angeles County workers found the body around 10 a.m. south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive, near the Hsai Lai Buddhist Temple.

Investigators have not released the cause of death.

Check back for updates on this developing story.