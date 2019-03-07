2 Adults, 2 Kids Injured in Two-Car Lancaster Crash: Officials

Four people, including two children, were injured Thursday evening in a two-car crash in Lancaster, officials said.

The crash was reported about 5:08 p.m. in the area of N 70th Street E and E Avenue J, according to an official from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person was trapped in the crash and another person was ejected from a vehicle, officials said. Both victims were said to be “critical.”

Two children were also injured in the crash, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

No other information was released.

KLTA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.