Celebrating National Cereal Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, March 7th is National Cereal Day.

Here is a list of cereal-inspired desserts all over Los Angeles:

BJ’s is launching a new cereal Pizookie series with the debut of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Pizookie!

The Cereal Bowl White Chocolate Bar by local chocolatier Compartes, featuring Creamy Compartes White Chocolate overflowing with crunchy cereal and sweet marshmallows.

Available online and in-store in Brentwood and Century City.

Cereal Dream Ice Cream from Coolhaus, as well as Fruity Pebble Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Available now at Coolhaus Scoop Shops in Culver City and Pasadena, will be available online (end of March).

Breakfast Cereal donuts from DK’s Donuts.

Available anytime at their Santa Monica location.

Cornflake Crunch iced custard desserts from the newly opened Social Monk Asian Kitchen in Westlake Village.

Chocolate Caramel Mini Layer Cake from Cake Monkey Bakery .

Chocolate Brown Butter Cake with Housemade Caramel, Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Buttercream and Caramelized Rice Krispies.

Also available Gluten Free.