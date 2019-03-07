× Chino Police Sergeant Accused of Sex With 16-Year-Old Girl, Solicitation of Prostitution

Police arrested a Chino Police Department sergeant Thursday on suspicion of having sex with a 16-year-old girl and solicitation of prostitution, authorities said.

Jason James Bemowski, 38, was arrested about 7 a.m. at the Chino Police Department, according to San Bernardino County booking records.

Bemowski is a 16-year veteran of the department, according to Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera.

The arrest came, “as part of a human trafficking investigation being conducted by the Roseville Police Department involving a 16-year-old female victim,” Baquera said in a written statement.

The crimes took place at a home in Redlands while Bemowski was off duty, Baquera said. Information regarding when the alleged encounter between Bemowski and the victim took place was not available Thursday.

Bemowski was released from custody Thursday afternoon after posting bail, records show. An initial court date had not yet been scheduled.

The Chino Police Department is “cooperating fully with the agencies involved in the investigation,” the agency said in a written statement. Sgt. Bemowski was placed on paid leave pending the criminal investigation, as well as an administrative one.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock said. “These allegations are very serious, and if they are determined to be true, I want to assure the public and the members of our Department that I will not tolerate this conduct.”

A second man, identified as Anthony Harrison, 24, was also arrested in Placer County in connection with the case, Roseville police said. He faces charges of pimping and pandering, as well as human trafficking. Bail was set at $1 million pending his initial court appearance.

“This investigation is a great example of the lengths Roseville police will go to in an effort to seek justice,” Baquera said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Roseville police Sgt. Darren Kato at 916-774-5000.