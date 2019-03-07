Diva Defined: Angela Means

Posted 6:24 AM, March 7, 2019, by

Actress and entrepreneur Angela Means talks to Sheryl Lee Ralph about her iconic role of Felicia role in the movie Friday. Angela talks about the viral saying “Bye, Felicia” and its relevance 23 years after the movie’s release. Angela also discusses her challenges with dyslexia, being an empty nester, CTE and veganism.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”: via iTunes | RSS
Sheryl Lee Ralph on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast: “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.