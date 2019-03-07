Diva Defined: Angela Means

Actress and entrepreneur Angela Means talks to Sheryl Lee Ralph about her iconic role of Felicia role in the movie Friday. Angela talks about the viral saying “Bye, Felicia” and its relevance 23 years after the movie’s release. Angela also discusses her challenges with dyslexia, being an empty nester, CTE and veganism.

About the Podcast: "Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph"

