Gunman Sought in Newport Beach Bank Robbery

Police are seeking man who held up Newport Beach bank at gunpoint Thursday, then fled the scene on an electric bicycle, authorities said.

The heist unfolded about 3:50 p.m. at OneWest Bank, 3700 E. Coast Highway, the Newport Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

“The suspect entered the bank and brandished a black semi­automatic handgun as he demanded money from the teller,” according to the statement. He obtained about $8,000 dollars.

There were no customers inside the bank at the time, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The robber fled the area on a black electric bicycle, officials said.

Images from the robbery show the gunman wearing sunglasses, a black beanie, a suit jacket, a button-down shirt and white gloves.

“The suspect may have stuffed a pillow inside his shirt to display a different body characteristic,” the police statement said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Newport Beach police Detective Mike Fletcher at 949-644-3779.