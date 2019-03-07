Gunman Sought in Shooting Outside Popular Silver Lake Nightclub Los Globos

Police released surveillance video Thursday showing a shooting that occurred after two men were ejected from Silver Lake nightclub Los Globos last month in hopes that the public can help identify the gunman.

An argument that began inside the venue at 3040 Sunset Blvd. spilled out onto the street around 4:10 a.m. on Feb. 2, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

The club had advertised a 70s and Abba-themed dancing event taking place that night.

The dispute had caused security to remove two men from the party, and after they were outside one of them became enraged. That man pulled a handgun from his waistband and opened fire on the other, detectives said.

The security footage shows a group of about six individuals standing on a rainy sidewalk, with the gunman heatedly talking to the victim. After at first walking toward a Range Rover that had just pulled up, the suspect meanders back over to the group and produces the firearm, shooting one round at close range.

The gunman and a second individual then get into the SUV, which drives away east down Sunset Boulevard.

Paramedics responded to the club and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The man has since been released, police said.

Investigators describe the suspect as a 35-year-old Asian man measuring around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. The Range Rover was dark-colored.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD’s Rampart Division gang detectives at 213-484-3660, or call 877-527-3247 after business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.