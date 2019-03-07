Hotel Bartender Arrested, Accused of Raping Sleeping Guest in Her Room in Palm Springs

A bartender at boutique hotel in Palm Springs was arrested after allegedly stealing the room key of a woman he’d been serving, then going to her room and raping her as he slept, police said Thursday.

Alejandro Adan, 30, of Desert Hot Springs, was still inside the victim’s room when officers responded to the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel at 100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Palm Springs police said in a news release.

Investigators determined Adan had been serving the victim drinks over the course of the day. At some point, the woman’s purse — with room key inside — had gone missing, officials said.

Later in the afternoon, the woman had gone back to her room and fell asleep. She awoke to Adan sexually assaulting her, police said.

The victim was able to get away and sought help to call authorities, while one of her relatives detained Adan in the room until police could arrive, investigators said.

The bartender was subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual battery, sexual Penetration with foreign object and burglary.

Inmate records show he was released after being held on $110,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

Detectives believe Adan could have additional victims attacked under similar circumstances.

Anyone with information can contact Palm Springs police at 760-778-8422.