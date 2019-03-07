× Inmate Sought After Escaping From West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga

Authorities are looking for an inmate being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and evading police who escaped from a jail in Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, officials said.

Mario Abraham Tafoya, 19, vanished from the West Valley Detention Center, 9500 Etiwanda Ave., about 3:20 p.m., the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement. He was described as a transient with ties to Redlands. He’s also known to frequent San Bernardino and Highland.

“Deputies from WVDC and the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department immediately began a search of the area,” according to the statement. “Additional deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division, Specialized Investigations Division, Sheriff’s Aviation and K-9 units are assisting in the search.”

Tafoya was arrested on Jan. 31 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and evading police with disregard for public safety, officials said.

Authorities described Tafoya as Latino, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 152 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes and numerous facial tattoos.He was lat seen wearing a white T-shirt and no shoes.

Anyone who spots the escapee is urged to call 911 immediately.