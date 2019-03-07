L.A. County Sheriff’s K-9 ‘Sherlock’ Sniffs Out Another Big Bust

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department K-9 "Sherlock" sniffed out two ounces of methamphetamine, two guns and $25,000 in cash, resulting in two arrests, on March 7, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Named for a famous detective, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K-9 “Sherlock” is living up to his moniker.

The four-legged deputy, who is assigned to seek out drugs and other contraband headed for Los Angeles County jails, sniffed out more than two ounces of methamphetamine, two handguns and $25,000 in cash on Thursday, resulting in two arrests,  Deputy Ed Luna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The Sheriff’s Custody Investigative Services Jail Task Force had been assigned to investigate a conspiracy to transport drugs into the jail system, according to Luna.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies working in the jail system have a new four-legged deputy with a keen nose for crime. His name is Sherlock. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

“After an extensive investigation, detectives from CIS-JTF, along with their elite K-9 partner, ‘Sherlock,’ served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the Los Angeles County area, ” Luna said.

In addition to seizing the guns and drugs, deputies arrested two suspects, authorities said. Detectives withheld their identities Thursday, citing the ongoing investigation.

The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of more than $120,000, officials said.

Sherlock joined the Jail Task Force last year.

"Sherlock" the L.A. County Sheriff's Department K-9 is assigned to sniff out drugs and other contraband in the L.A. County jail system. (Credit: LASD)

He helped deputies find about $80,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin allegedly destined for L.A. County jail facilities during two separate busts in October, according to the sheriff’s department.

 

